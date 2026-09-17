Southern Africa: Angola and Brazil Reinforce Cooperation in Agricultural Sector

Luanda — Angola and Brazil signed, on Tuesday (15) in Luanda, a memorandum of understanding in the agricultural sector to boost the production of cereals, such as beans, rice, soybeans, and peanuts in the country.

The legal instrument was signed by the minister of Agriculture and Forests, Isaac dos Anjos, and his Brazilian counterpart, André de Paula, within the scope of cooperation between the two countries.

The initiative essentially aims to bring Brazilian businesspeople to the country to reinforce production in the agricultural sector starting in 2027.

According to Isaac dos Anjos, the agreement will change the current scenario of the agricultural sector in Angola based on the expertise of Brazilian businesspeople. "Conditions are created to have good results," he assured.

In turn, the minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil, André de Paula, said that the signed document will facilitate businesspeople in gaining access to credit from state financial institutions. For the official, the signed memorandum allows Brazilian businesspeople to participate in the development of Angolan agriculture.

The act was witnessed by the Ambassador of Brazil to Angola, Eugénia Barthelmess, Brazilian businesspeople, and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Angola (MINAGRIF).