Angola: Art Fair Marks National Hero's Day Celebrations in Caxito

Caxito — Literature, music, crafts, fine arts, gastronomy, dance, and poetry from the 12 municipalities of Bengo Province are featured starting on Tuesday (15), in Caxito City, at the Culture and Arts Fair as part of the celebrations for National Hero's Day, marked on September 17.

Set up at 10 de Dezembro Square, the fair will run for three days with the objective of showcasing the potential of the province's cultural creators, promoting the exchange of experiences, and providing opportunities for the commercialization of cultural products.

In statements to the press, the director of the Provincial Office of Culture and Tourism, Rogério Paxe, highlighted the importance of the initiative and appealed for the participation of local residents with a view to valuing and preserving the national cultural identity.

The official reported that the fair initially has more than 25 exhibitors, a number that may increase with the adherence of cultural creators coming from the 12 municipalities of the province.

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"The organization expects to reach a minimum of 50 exhibitors, and the number may be higher throughout the three days of the event," he emphasized.

The initiative brings together various artistic expressions and is an opportunity to bring cultural creators closer to the public and promote local artistic production.

Rogério Paxe reiterated the need to preserve and disseminate the legacy of the first President of the Republic of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, whom he considered an "indispensable figure in the country's history".

As part of the September 17 commemorations, the official highlighted Agostinho Neto's contribution to Angolan culture and literature, appealing to the youth to invest in reading his works as a way to better understand his trajectory and keep his memory alive.

During the fair, a photographic exhibition on the life and work of António Agostinho Neto is also on display.

In Bengo, the main provincial event for the September 17 commemorations will be held in the municipality of Ambriz, under the guidance of the provincial governor, Maria Antónia Nelumba.