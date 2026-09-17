Angola: Brazilian Coach Takes Over 1º De Maio De Benguela

Benguela — The management of Estrela Clube 1.º de Maio de Benguela announced, on Tuesday (15), the signing of Brazilian coach Malvi Lopes to lead the main football team.

According to a club statement published on social media, which ANGOP has accessed, the coach arrives in Benguela with international experience, having been part of the coaching staff of Vietnam's Cong An Hanoi FC during the 2025/2026 season, which culminated in winning the Vietnamese National Championship.

At 1.º de Maio de Benguela, Malvi Lopes will have the mission of leading the team in the current Edition of the Unitel Girabola League (Senior National Championship), at a time when the team is looking to improve its performance in the competition.

In an appearance on the club's social media, the new coach showed awareness of the challenge ahead and guaranteed he is prepared to take over the technical command.

The club's management welcomed the coach and wished him success in fulfilling his new mission.

Malvi Lopes replaces Zeca Águas da Silva, who was dismissed from the technical command on Sunday (13) following a 1-2 defeat against Recreativo do Libolo in a match for the 4th round of the 2026/2027 Unitel Girabola League.