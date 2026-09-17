Angola: Cooperative Produces Over 100 Tonnes of Watermelon

Ondjiva — Over 100 tonnes of watermelon are being produced by the "Trabalho Colectivo Kafuaty" Agri-cooperative, located in the irrigated perimeter of the Cafu canal, in the province of Cunene.

The information was provided on Tuesday (15) to ANGOP by the cooperative's owner, André Cafuati, who explained that he owns a five-hectare area, of which two are allocated to watermelon cultivation, one to pumpkin, and the remainder divided among corn, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce.

He recalled that the region has fertile soils and water resources originating from the Cafu canal, conditions that favor the large-scale cultivation of watermelon and other crops.

He stated that the cooperative's main goal is the cultivation of watermelon and pumpkin, as they are products in high demand on the national market and in the Republic of Namibia, with harvesting scheduled for November.

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André Cafuati specified that the cooperative uses a drip irrigation system, which makes it possible to rationalize water use and ensure that the plants receive the necessary amount for their development.

He noted that, in the previous harvest, 100 tonnes of watermelon were produced, of which 80 were sent to the market in the province of Huíla, five to Benguela, and the same amount to Namibia, while the rest were commercialized in the municipalities of Ondjiva and Xangongo (Cunene province).

"In the first phase, the goal is to supply the markets of the provinces of Cunene, Huíla, Benguela, and Namibe, as well as to export to the Republic of Namibia, given the geographical proximity and the acceptance of national production in the neighboring country," he stated.

The producer also mentioned that the Cafu canal has brought major changes to the region's agricultural process, allowing for regular production, crop diversification, better yields, and higher product quality.

He argued that this perimeter represents production, employment, and opportunities for the future of agriculture, and appealed to young people to view farming as a business opportunity.

On the other hand, he stated that the main challenges are linked to the lack of financial support and mechanization equipment to boost production, as well as means of transport to flow products from the fields to urban centers.

He said that, currently, the cooperative is forced to rent tractors and trucks, a situation that increases production costs and, consequently, influences the final price of the products.

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With four years of activity, the cooperative has 10 permanent workers, distributed across the production and marketing sectors, in addition to more than 50 temporary workers.

Inaugurated on April 4, 2022, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the Cafu canal consists of a system for capturing and transferring water from the Cunene River to various settlements, through a 165-kilometer-long conduction channel.