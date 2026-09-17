Angola: Caála Promotes Cleanup Campaign to Combat Seasonal Diseases

Caála — The Huambo Province's Caála municipal Administration intensified, on Tuesday (15) urban cleaning and solid waste collection, aiming to prevent malaria and acute diarrheal diseases during the rainy season.

In statements to ANGOP, the local director of Basic Sanitation, Camilo Mande, said that the action also aims to reduce garbage hotspots and avoid the accumulation of solid waste near residences, as it constitutes a danger and a threat to public health.

He pointed out the neighborhoods of Caála Velha, CRC I and II, Lenha, Cantão Paula, and Muangumbala as the most concerning in terms of basic sanitation, which is why they are receiving greater attention from the cleaning teams.

The director stated that, in addition to garbage collection, Caála Administration agents are conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns in communities regarding compliance with scheduled disposal times and appropriate locations, as well as maintaining hygiene near homes in the city and surrounding neighborhoods.

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Camilo Mande considered the involvement of citizens in sanitation actions essential, understanding that community cleaning requires, beyond the intervention of municipal services, behavioral changes regarding this matter.

He said that an average of 88 cubic meters of garbage is collected daily across all localities.

He highlighted the increase in the number of containers for waste disposal and the need to reinforce removal means, associated with the poor discipline of citizens in complying with established schedules, as the sector's main challenges.

The campaign is part of preventive measures designed to reduce the risks of diseases related to poor sanitary conditions, notably malaria, at a time when rains favor water accumulation and the proliferation of transmitting mosquitoes.

With a population of 263,415 inhabitants, according to the 2024 Census, the municipality of Caála is the second most populous in the province of Huambo.