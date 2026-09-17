South Africa: Shoppers Surprise Economists With Stronger-Than-Expected Spending

16 September 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
  • Retail sales in July grew by 2.8% compared to a year earlier, beating economists' expectations of a much smaller increase.
  • Furniture, appliances and equipment retailers saw the strongest growth, while June's figures were also revised upward.

South Africans spent more money in shops in July than economists had expected, according to new figures released by Stats SA today.

Retail trade sales grew 2.8% compared to the same month last year. That's a stronger result than analysts had predicted, Standard Bank had expected growth of just 0.7%, while a wider survey of economists expected around 2%. June's figures were also revised up, from an earlier estimate to 2.4%.

The biggest driver of growth was spending on household furniture, appliances and equipment, which saw the highest annual growth rate of any retail category. This comes at a time when the wider economy has been under real pressure, South Africa's GDP actually shrank in the second quarter of this year, and inflation has been ticking up because of rising fuel prices.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

That contrast is worth sitting with for a moment. Even as the overall economy contracts and household budgets are squeezed by higher fuel and food costs, people are still finding money to spend in shops, and spending more than expected. It doesn't mean things have suddenly become easier for everyone, but it does suggest South African consumers have held up more resiliently than economists predicted going into the second half of the year.

This data adds to the picture the Reserve Bank will be weighing when it makes its next interest rate decision on 23 September. Stronger retail sales, alongside Thursday's Consumer Confidence Index, will help paint a fuller picture of how South African households are actually coping right now.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.