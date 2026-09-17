Namibia: Nande Triumphs At Windhoek Golf Club Championship

Local golfer Likius Nande emerged as the overall best gross winner at the 2026 Windhoek Golf Club Championship, held over the weekend.

The championship, sponsored by Windhoek Golf Club, attracted 55 players who competed across various divisions over 36 holes played across two days.

Nande delivered an impressive performance, carding rounds of 67 and 68 for a combined score of 135 to secure the overall best gross title.

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"I am extremely happy to have won the overall best gross title at the 2026 Windhoek Golf Club Championship. The competition was challenging, but I remained focused throughout the two rounds and am proud of my performance. I would like to thank the organisers, fellow players and everyone who supported me during the championship," said Nande.

Gelson Gideon claimed the overall best nett title after recording rounds of 69 and 67 for a total of 136.

Ladies' division winners

In the ladies' division, Sesilia Nkosi secured the overall best gross title with a combined score of 166 after rounds of 83 and 83.

Jolene van Schoor won the overall best nett category, finishing with a total of 136 after carding 67 in the first round and 69 in the second.

Division winners

Christopher Durant won the A Division best gross category with a total of 142, while Jayson Zulch claimed the A Division best nett title with a score of 145.

In the B Division, John Chadyiwa secured the best gross title with 161, while Melt van Schoor won the best nett category with 141.

Gustav Jung emerged as the C Division best gross winner after finishing with a total of 182, while Dawid Blaauw claimed the best net title with 141.

Dian Holland-Mute won the junior division best gross category with a combined score of 165.

Appreciation for support

The Windhoek Golf Club captain thanked course management for keeping the course in excellent condition throughout the championship.