Africa: Desert Jewels Final 12 Confirmed for Africa Netball Cup

The Debmarine Desert Jewels head coach, Julene Meyer, on Monday named the final 12-player squad that will represent Namibia at the Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tournament, scheduled for 19 to 27 September, will feature 10 teams in the women's section, with two qualification spots for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, up for grabs.

South Africa and Uganda have already secured their places at the World Cup through their world rankings, leaving the remaining eight participating nations to compete for the two available African qualifying spots.

Namibia has been drawn in Pool 1 alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Tanzania, while Pool 2 comprises Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Kenya and Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After two weeks of training camp, the technical team selected the following 12 players to represent Namibia: Imbileni Frans, Monica Gomases, Elisia Hambongo, Loide Hanyanya, Elmarien Haoses, Melitta Hunga, Rejoice Kambonge, Loide Kanyolo, Louise Kausheue, Grace Matyayi, Mwale Mulenamaswe and Cornelia Mupenda.

Matyayi said she was delighted to represent her country and called on Namibians to rally behind the team as the Desert Jewels pursue qualification for the 2027 Netball World Cup.

The Desert Jewels will face a demanding challenge in Pool 1, where they will compete against some of Africa's strongest netball nations.

With only two qualification places available, Namibia will need to produce strong performances throughout the tournament to keep its World Cup hopes alive.