Namibia: Ongwediva Invests N$4m in Water Supply

- The Ongwediva Town Council has earmarked N$3.9 million for a new groundwater reservoir and booster pump station to strengthen the town's water-storage capacity.

The investment also seeks to improve the reliability of water supply amid continued population growth.

The 406-cubic-metre pressed steel reservoir forms part of the council's broader efforts to expand water infrastructure in line with rising demand from residents, businesses, institutions and prospective investors.

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The town's spokesperson, Ottilie Shingenge, said the project is a proactive response to Ongwediva's continued urban development and increasing need for reliable water services.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve storage capacity, pressure management and the efficiency of water distribution across the town.

"Once operational, the facility will provide an additional 400 cubic metres of water-storage capacity, equivalent to approximately 406 000 litres," she said.

Shingenge added that the additional storage would allow it to better manage fluctuations in water demand and support continuity of supply across the town's existing water network.

"The facility is not designed to serve a single community but will form an integrated part of Ongwediva's wider water-supply system, benefitting users connected to the affected network," she said.

Interruptions can occur for several reasons, including maintenance requirements, infrastructure faults, network-related challenges and periods of increased demand.

She maintained that the reservoir and booster pump station would strengthen the resilience of the water-supply system.

However, the project should not be viewed as a stand-alone solution to every possible cause of interruptions.

With Ongwediva continuing to grow in population and spatial expansion, Shingenge said that the council does not regard the project as a once-off solution.

"It is instead part of a long-term programme to progressively increase water infrastructure capacity each financial year through additional storage, pumping and distribution systems," she said.

Shingenge noted that the approach would continue until full water connectivity is achieved and interruptions to supply are minimised.

"The 406-cubic-metre reservoir therefore represents an important phase" in the council's broader programme to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for Ongwediva.