Namibia: Suffocation Caused Cloete's Death - Report

16 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)
By Ndapandula Vanyika

The Windhoek High Court heard that suffocation was the cause of Stanley Sebastian Cloete's death, whose postmortem was conducted on 15 March 2024 at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

"It was a quick death that was caused by suffocation, with a sign of asphyxia," said the doctor testifying as a witness.

During the post-mortem examination, the doctor found bruises on the upper and lower gums and lips, which she said were the result of trauma and violence.

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"I also found out that the deceased's tongue was piercing, and there was red and blackish discolouration in the eyes," said the doctor.

She noted that suffocation was caused by the stopping of air from entering through the mouth and nose.

Cloete was murdered on 2 March 2024 in his home in Dorado Valley in Windhoek.

The ongoing high court trial involves accused Iyambo Nicodemus Hango, Abast Nyanyukweni Alex Muya and Erastus Mwalipeni Gabriel.

They are charged with murder and aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle and personal electronic items.

Warrant officer Matheus Shifungula said Hango admitted to the police that he went to Cloete's flat with his co-accused.

The suspect also confessed they left the deceased in his bed, but he did not know whether he was alive.

The accused denied guilt on four charges, including murder, at the start of their trial.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

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