Namibia: Retired Civil Servants Demand Unpaid Benefits

Katima Mulilo — Retired civil servants in the Zambezi region have expressed frustration over delays in the payment of outstanding leave benefits, with some saying they have waited more than a year.

Two civil servants in the education sector, who preferred anonymity, said several retirees in the region are still waiting for their money long after leaving the public service.

One retiree, who took early retirement in April 2025 at the age of 55, said he expected his outstanding benefits to be processed as soon as he left.

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He said leave benefits for 2012 to 2017 had been paid, but payments for leave accumulated from 2018 until his retirement in April 2025.

"I have not been paid for 2018 up to April 2025," he said.

The retiree stated that repeated enquiries with the human resources office initially brought assurances that his payment was being processed.

He was later told the process had been put on hold after instruction from the regional education directorate.

In later follow-ups, he said officials told him they were working through outstanding files, and that payments would be made once the administrative process was completed.

He was recently informed that the files were being signed by the regional director but said he still does not know when he will be paid.

"It is taking too long. Imagine from 2025 up to now. It is September," he said.

He questioned why affected retirees in Zambezi had not been paid when some other regions had already settled similar payments.

He also raised concerns about the handling of files, saying some officials had indicated they were working extended hours to process outstanding leave benefits. He questioned whether this could result in unnecessary overtime costs. The retiree said the delay has put him under financial pressure, particularly because he is supporting his daughter's tertiary education.

He said he paid about N$20 000 towards her tuition at the International University of Management last year, as she did not receive support from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund.

He said he is expected to pay a similar amount again this year.

"Where can a poor person like me get N$20 000 to pay when some of my funds are still being held?" he asked.

He said being unemployed also left him without a union to pursue the matter collectively.

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"I have to struggle on my own," he said. He claimed that at least two other retired employees had approached him with similar complaints, including one who had taken full retirement.

Zambezi education director Alex Sikume this week said it was difficult to respond to the allegations without the identity and specific details of the affected employee.

He said the regional directorate does not deliberately withhold employees' leave days, and that leave benefits are processed when employees leave the public service.

"Once someone retires, resigns or is dismissed, we process the leave days as required. We do not keep those files for whatever reason," he said.

He added that the directorate deals with many employees who retire or leave the public service, making it difficult to comment on a general complaint without a specific case to investigate. "Unless you can substantiate and identify the specific staff member, it is easier to follow up," Sikume said.

The concerns come amid calls for greater clarity on the processing of benefits for employees leaving the public service, particularly retirees who rely on such payments to meet their financial obligations after retirement.

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