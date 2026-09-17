Namibia: ULS Mine Worker's Cause of Death Unknown

16 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Swakopmund — The cause of death of an Andrada Mining employee, who died while at work at the Uis tin mine on Monday, remains unknown.

The miner was identified as Fillemon Mwashidange.

Andrada spokesperson Elizabeth Manasse said no final determination has been made on the circumstances surrounding his death.

"Andrada is following appropriate procedures in relation to the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant procedures. At this time, no final determinations have been made, as formal processes are ongoing," Manasse said.

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This comes amid speculation among workers surrounding Mwashidange's death, including allegations that he had been placed on light duty before his death.

Manasse said the mine is currently focusing on supporting Mwashidange's family.

"Our priority is to treat the family with dignity, compassion and respect during an extremely difficult time. To that effect, Andrada is engaging the appropriate channels and ensuring the family is supported, kept appropriately informed and given the privacy they need," she said.

Andrada general manager Dana Hattingh, shortly after the miners' death, appealed in an internal memo to employees not to speculate on his death until the necessary processes have been completed.

"Those directly affected by the incident are encouraged to approach the company's employee wellness structures for support," Hatting said.

 

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