Namibia: Ohangwena Medical Campaign Reaches 513 Participants

The four-day Ohangwena medical tour, school wellness and community outreach campaign reached 513 people with health screening, treatment, education and referral services.

The campaign was conducted from 8 to 11 September 2026 at Oupili Combined School, the outreach centre, Dr Nangolo Mbumba Combined School, Okavela Combined School and Uukelo Combined School.

"We wanted to bring essential health services closer to communities and schools, especially those where access to healthcare and health information remains a challenge. The response showed us that there is a clear need for continued outreach," said Duneseven Community Foundation programme and Projects manager Pinehas Nakaziko. The campaign reached 296 community members and 217 learners across the four sites.

Services included general medical consultations, blood pressure, blood sugar and haemoglobin screening, HIV testing and counselling, sexual and reproductive health education, HIV and STI awareness, gender-based violence awareness, hygiene education, counselling and referrals.

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"During the campaign, we identified several health concerns, and 14 participants were referred to hospitals for further medical attention. We also identified 11 disability cases, showing the importance of taking these services directly to communities," Nakaziko said. On the final day at Uukelo Combined School, two community members with serious medical conditions were referred for admission at hospitals in Engela and Eenhana. The campaign also supported community well-being through the distribution of vegetable hampers by FreshWide Trading CC, particularly to elderly community members, to promote food security, nutrition and healthy living. "We appreciate the support of all our partners, including the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which provided medicines, nurses and an assistant pharmacist. Their support helped us to provide much-needed care and treatment," Nakaziko said.

Learners received sanitary packs and pens from the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, while One Economy Foundation provided incentives to participants ranging from adolescents to elderly people.

The campaign faced technical delays on the first day, low learner turnout at Dr Nangolo Mbumba Combined School, windy conditions at Okavela and a transport delay on the final day.

"Despite the challenges, the teams remained committed and found practical solutions to keep the programme running. We remain committed to strengthening community-based programmes that contribute to healthier and more resilient communities," Nakaziko said.