Namibia: Tses Demands Village CEO's Removal

Tses — Residents of Tses, about 80km north of Keetmanshoop, demonstrated over the weekend to demand the removal of village CEO Fritz Christiaan over alleged irregularities and a lack of development.

In a petition read by spokesperson Margareth Basson, the group passed a vote of no confidence in the village's top administrator.

They said they no longer trust him with public funds and believe no meaningful development has taken place in the village.

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"As we strive for progress and development as a community, it has become clear that we suffer disregard, disrespect, deceit, unfaithfulness and misleading conduct from those in power," the petition reads. Basson added that communication and information sharing from regional and national government structures are also being obstructed, leaving residents uninformed about important directives, especially those meant to benefit the community.

The petition further alleges that corruption has become common at the Tses Village Council, claiming that tender awards and vacancy appointments are often known before due processes are completed. It also accuses some council employees of disrespecting the region's political leadership.

"It is worrisome that the village secretary and some senior administrative staff members are almost never present at the office without valid leave granted by the local political leadership, councillors or their supervisors.

"These deliberate actions can only be seen as undermining the authority of politically elected members or councillors at the village council," Basson said.

Other concerns include non-payment for services supplied by bulk water and electricity providers, illegal sand mining, unaccounted public funds, dissatisfaction with legal action against those accused of misappropriating public money, denial of residents' paid access to the council minibus and alleged overpayments to a security company awarded a tender.

Receiving the petition, management committee chairperson Lena Aareb said it raised serious issues that require council attention.

"Your statement will reach the council table so these concerns can be addressed. The council will determine lawful steps, including reports, enquiries and referrals to the relevant authorities," she told the aggrieved residents.