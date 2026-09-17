Southern Africa: Namibia Sport Expo Targets High Performance

The seventh edition of the Namibia Sport Expo was officially launched yesterday by the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), with this year's event set to take place from 1-4 October at the Dome in Swakopmund.

Speaking at the launch, NSC spokesperson Givean Samulandela said the expo will focus strongly on high performance, while also featuring exhibitions and a conference aimed at bringing sport stakeholders together.

He said the expo's high-performance focus is linked to the Association of Sport Performance Centres (ASPC) conference and the African Continental Forum, which will take place on the sidelines of the expo.

The expo will also feature exhibitions, with national federations and other sport stakeholders invited to showcase their respective codes and activities.

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In addition to the exhibition and conference, the programme will include a high jump competition and volleyball finals.

Samulandela said the activities are intended to expose different sport codes to the public and create awareness of the opportunities available within sport.

"My call to the federations that are going to exhibit is that we move away from pamphlets and flyers. If it's netball, put a goal post there and let the ball be there. If it's jiu-jitsu, have mats in place and show the people how the sport is played," he said.

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said the commission will fund the attendance of 94 members, comprising 40 representatives from federations, 40 athletes from the Podium Performance Programme and 14 representatives from the regions.

"This year it's going to be unique and different," said Mwiya.

He urged athletes, federations and other stakeholders to register through the appropriate channels, stressing the importance of ensuring national representation at the event.

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