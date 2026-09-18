Sudan Council of Churches to Hold National Prayer for Peace in Khartoum On Saturday

Khartoum — The Sudan Council of Churches, through its Higher Committee for Prayer for Sudan, is organising a public prayer gathering for peace and security in Sudan on Saturday.

The event will take place 14:00 at the Khartoum International Fairgrounds, bringing together Sudanese from different churches and communities, the council says.

The gathering comes in the capital after the Sudanese Armed Forces took control of Khartoum, amid the humanitarian crisis facing the country and the widespread suffering caused by the war.

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Sudanese church leaders are seeking to bring people together in a shared spiritual moment to pray for an end to the violence, the restoration of security and stability, and the healing of the wounds left by the war.

The prayers will also ask God to give the country's leaders and government officials the patience, strength, wisdom, and determination to guide Sudan towards a future of peace, hope, and national unity.

The organisers are promoting the event as a spiritual message of hope and solidarity in the face of suffering and division, under the slogan: 'Come with one heart... together we pray for Sudan'.

The invitation also draws on a verse from the Book of Psalms 68:31 in the Bible: 'Cush will quickly stretch out her hands to God'.

The organising committee urges participants to pray for Sudan and its people, asking God for mercy, protection, healing, and hope, in a message emphasising that the need for peace has become a shared national and spiritual responsibility.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.