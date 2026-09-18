Zimbabwe: ZimPapers-Owned ZTN Prime Goes Off DStv After Four-Year Experiment

DStv has confirmed Zimpapers owned ZTN Prime will no longer be available on its platform from September 30, as massive restructuring is expected at the Harare-based television station.

Without being explicit, Zimpapers board chairperson Doreen Sibanda had announced their decision to pull the station off traditional TV and onto internet-based platforms.

Launched in May 2022 in pomp and fanfare, ZTN Prime had been on DStv since May 24 of the same year, occupying Channel 294.

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"Dear DStv customer, please be advised that ZTN Prime will no longer be available from 30 September 2026 at 23:59 CAT," reads a statement sent to Zimbabwean account holders by DStv.

ZTN Prime brought a breath of fresh air into Zimbabwe's broadcast sector after 42 years of enduring one station, ZBC TV. It was licensed alongside Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe's (ANZ) 3Ktv, Bulawayo-based Keyona TV and defunct army station NRtv.

With fresh ideas, better quality and cutting-edge content, Zimpapers executives at its launch expected it to exceed expectations.

"Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) wishes to advise its stakeholders that the Company is implementing a strategic restructuring programme as part of its ongoing transformation into a sustainable, digital-first media organisation," read Sibanda's statement on Wednesday.

"The decision follows a comprehensive review of the Group's operations in response to technological advancements, changing media consumption patterns, and the need to ensure long-term competitiveness and sustainability.

"The restructuring includes the migration of Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) from a traditional linear television model to a digital Over-the-Top (OTT) platform, as well as the realignment of the Newspapers Division to a digital and mobile-first operating structure."

Shrinking advertising and a shift to digital technology giants such as Google and social media platforms such as Facebook have affected media growth in Zimbabwe and most of the world.

Newspapers are struggling to survive, with some going for months without paying and even failing to fund journalistic work.

Some 154 jobs have been put on the line at Zimpapers as a result, a position announced by Sibanda.

She added: "Certain positions have become redundant within the revised operating model, and the Company has commenced a retrenchment process in compliance with applicable labour laws and established human resources procedures."