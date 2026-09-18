Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Appointed ICC Deputy Chair

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been appointed Deputy Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming the first Zimbabwean to occupy the influential position.

Mukuhlani was appointed by the ICC Board on Thursday and will serve in the position until November 2027, taking over from Imran Khwaja.

The appointment comes at a significant time for African cricket, with Zimbabwe preparing to co-host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup alongside South Africa and Namibia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mukuhlani, who represents Zimbabwe on the ICC Board, already serves on the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee and the Nominations Committee, while also chairing the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee.

ICC chairman Jay Shah welcomed Mukuhlani's appointment, saying his experience in cricket administration and understanding of the global game would be valuable to the ICC Board.

For Mukuhlani, the elevation represents a major step in his cricket administration career and comes as the ICC seeks to expand the game globally, including its return to the Olympic Games.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me by my fellow ICC Board Directors and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chair of the ICC.

"Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion," he said.

Mukuhlani's appointment also places a Zimbabwean administrator in a key leadership role ahead of the 2027 World Cup, which will return the men's global showpiece to Africa for the first time in 24 years.