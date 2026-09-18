South Africa: Mkhwanazi's 'Too Grave to Contemplate' Allegations Gain Grim Weight

17 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

One year on, Madlanga's hearings appear to corroborate KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims of corrupt networks, prompting criminal probes, disciplinary action and urgent calls to restore integrity in the SAPS.

A year after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared as the first witness before the Madlanga Commission with allegations Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga described as 'too grave to contemplate', the commission chair has delivered his starkest assessment yet: the evidence points to serious criminality within South Africa's criminal justice system and the infiltration of state institutions by criminal networks.

When Mkhwanazi took the stand on 17 September 2025, he brought before the Commission a troubling chain of events: a murder, a secret investigation and what he described as unusual influence when now sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu decided to disband the Political Killing Task Team (PKTT).

Mkhwanazi has also long maintained that suspended deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya was at the centre of criminal networks that had infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement agencies.

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His explosive media briefing on 6 July 2025 was the genesis of the commission, turning allegations of criminality, political interference and the alleged capture of parts of the criminal justice system into a judicial inquiry.

Among his accusations was that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, now on special leave, had directed the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), allegedly to shield politically...

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