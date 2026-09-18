Tanzania: Kikwete Urges Men to Undergo Regular Prostate Cancer Screening

DAR ES SALAAM: FORMER President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, has urged men to develop a culture of undergoing regular prostate health screenings to facilitate early detection and timely treatment of prostate cancer.

Kikwete made the call yesterday in Dar es Salaam while serving as the guest of honour at events marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month held at Kairuki Hospital in Mikocheni.

During the event, Kikwete toured the hospital's High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) facility, an advanced technology used to treat tumours without conventional surgery by applying focused ultrasound energy.

Kikwete, who disclosed that he is himself a prostate cancer survivor, said the disease was detected at an early stage in 2014. He subsequently underwent further medical examinations in the United States, where the diagnosis was confirmed, before agreeing to undergo surgery. He said he has remained in good health since then.

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He urged men not to fear prostate cancer screening, noting that advances in medical technology have made early detection more accessible. He pointed out that prostate health can be assessed through a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, alongside other clinical assessments, rather than relying solely on traditional examination methods.

"After undergoing surgery at the time, I developed a routine of having regular health check-ups. Today, I am in very good health, which is why I laugh when someone tells me that I am sick--I know that my health is good," Kikwete said.

He recalled that during his earlier prostate examinations, doctors had observed that his prostate was increasing in size from year to year. At the time, his doctors reassured him that the gradual enlargement was not necessarily a cause for concern.

"I went to the United States, where they took 14 samples. They found indications of cancer in two of the samples and told me there was no need to panic because it was still at a very early stage and could be treated without difficulty," he said.

Kikwete said he initially assumed that treatment would involve medication after being informed that the cancer was treatable. He later learned that, in his case, treatment required surgical removal of the prostate.

He commended Kairuki Hospital for investing in HIFU technology, saying the equipment provides an important treatment option for prostate cancer and other tumours without conventional surgery, potentially enabling patients to recover and return home sooner.

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"I sincerely commend the hospital for bringing this technology to Tanzania. Having seen the machine myself, I was amazed and said that if this technology had been available at the time, I might not have needed surgery or travelled to the United States for treatment," he said.

Kikwete further called for increased investment in similar medical technologies across the country, noting that expanding access to advanced treatment facilities would help address the growing burden of tumours and reduce reliance on a single facility.

HIFU Specialist at Kairuki Hospital, Fredy Felician, said a total of 444 patients had been treated at the facility since the installation of the HIFU machine, including 95 men who had undergone treatment for prostate cancer-related tumours.

Meanwhile, Kairuki Hospital Director, Dr Asser Mchomvu, said available statistics indicate that prostate cancer is the leading cancer among men in Tanzania and ranks among the most common cancers affecting men globally.

He said prostate cancer accounts for between 31.4 per cent and 40 per cent of all cancer cases among men registered at health facilities in Tanzania, while ranking as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in the country, after throat and liver cancers.

Dr Mchomvu also noted that 43.6 per cent of patients arrive at health facilities with cancer that has already spread, largely because symptoms may not become apparent until the disease has progressed.

He stressed that early detection and timely treatment significantly improve the prospects of successful management of prostate cancer.