Kenya: 10 Evacuated After Tanker Explosion On Eldoret-Webuye Road

Nairobi — Ten casualties have been evacuated to various hospitals after a petroleum tanker exploded along the Eldoret-Webuye Road near Paul Boit Secondary School.

The Kenya Red Cross said the incident has since been contained following a multi-agency response involving emergency teams, police and firefighters.

In its latest update, the humanitarian agency said 10 casualties had been evacuated with the help of well-wishers, county ambulance services, firefighters and Kenya Red Cross teams.

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"The incident was contained through a multi-agency response," Kenya Red Cross said.

The explosion triggered a mass casualty response after the petroleum tanker caught fire along the busy highway.

Kenya Red Cross said its teams were on the ground working alongside the Kenya Police and firefighters to respond to the emergency.

"We urge motorists to avoid the area to allow emergency response teams unhindered access," the agency said.

The latest update came after earlier reports that several people were feared dead following the explosion.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said two bodies had been recovered as search and recovery operations continued, with more casualties feared.

Earlier reports indicated that the tanker overturned before bursting into flames, with residents reportedly rushing to the scene to collect leaking fuel.

The exact circumstances that led to the tanker overturning and the full number of casualties remain subject to investigations.

Motorists using the Eldoret-Webuye route have been urged to exercise caution and follow instructions from emergency and security officers at the scene.