Mozambique: Fight Against Kidnappings Remains Priority in National Security Strategy

17 September 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has reaffirmed that the fight against kidnappings, drug trafficking, and corruption remain on top of the country's security strategy.

Speaking at a rally during his three-day working visit to Matutuíne district, southern province of Maputo, the government will step up security measures to protect citizens and their livelihoods. However, he explained that while defense and security forces lead the charge against crime, active participation from local communities remains indispensable to prevent and report criminal acts.

"We need to fight crime, and we will continue working to do so. We are concerned over the spread of drug abuse among local youth", he said.

The President urged families and community leaders to take a proactive stance in prevention in order to build "safer communities based on three fundamental pillars: national unity, continuous vigilance, and hard work."

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"Social stability is a prerequisite for economic development in sectors like fishing, agriculture, and informal trade. In any country in the world, the best police force is its people", he said.

Chapo also warned against hate speech, disinformation, and political violence, asserting that "political or social differences must not divide Mozambicans."

The rally was part of Chapo's broader participatory governance initiative, which includes direct consultations with local communities, meetings with district leadership, and on-site reviews of local infrastructure and social development projects across Maputo Province.

Read the original article on AIM.

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