Mozambique: Court Officials Arrested Over Corruption Schemes

Maputo — Mozambique's Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) on Wednesday arrested two officials from Maputo Administrative Court for allegedly being involved in corruption schemes.

The arrest follows search and seizure operations conducted at Maputo Administrative Court. Those detained are a provincial law clerk assigned to the Administrative Litigation Registry and a clerk's assistant attached to the Patrimony section of the Department of Administration and Finance (DAF).

Following the raid, both officials were taken to the GCCC for further legal proceedings. The suspects are scheduled to appear before an instruction judge on Thursday, for their initial judicial interrogation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed specific details regarding the concrete facts behind the suspicions, nor the values or benefits potentially involved.

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This is another case of corruption involving State high-ranking officials. Last April, officials from the the National Social Security Institute (INSS), including the institution's former Director-General, Joaquim Siúta, were arrested for embezzling over 433 million meticais (6.7 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

The country's Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), in coordination with the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC), also detained INSS Financial Director, Jaime Nhavene; the head of INSS procurement, José Chidengo; and a businessman named Aboobacar Sumaila.

On Tuesday, the country's Central Asset Recovery Office (GCRA) announced to have recovered, since the beginning of this year, 60 million meticais (about 940,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate) resulting from the seizure of assets, financial assets and property.