Mozambique: Two Terrorists Killed in Macomia

Maputo — The Mozambican Defiance and Security Forces (FDS), operating jointly with its friendly Rwandan military force, on Sunday killed at least two Islamist terrorists during clashes in Macomia district, Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.

The confrontation took place in the forests near the Quiterajo administrative post, roughly 70 kilometres from the town of Macomia.

The joint operation is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize terrorists in that province and restore security across the region.

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An official source, cited by the independent paper "O País", confirmed that a member of the FDS was injured in the leg during the operation. "Government and allied forces successfully pushed the insurgents back. Additional sweep operations are underway across both the interior and coastal sectors of Macomia", the source said.

The military action follows growing alarm among local communities. Residents of Nkóe in Macomia reported fear due to repeated sightings of suspected insurgent groups nearing their village and agricultural fields along the Messalo River, where many locals farm.

Also in Sunday, terrorists raided a corn field near Nkóe, prompting some residents to flee toward Nova Zambézia, a nearby village within the same district.

Similar incursions near farming areas have been reported in neighboring communities, including Nguida, Chicomo, and Meluco.

The Islamic State, via its media channels, recently claimed responsibility for several attacks in Macomia, asserting it had clashes with security forces and killed a civilian during a raid on a local village.

Cabo Delgado has been facing armed insurgency linked to the Islamic State since October 2017, resulting in over 6,600 deaths and displacing approximately 1.2 million people. Sporadic attacks have also affected the neighboring provinces of Niassa and Nampula over the past year.