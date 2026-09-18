South Africa: Fourth Ekurhuleni Murder Victim Identified, Ninth Woman's Body Found

A ninth woman's body found in Villa Liza raises the toll to nine in Ekurhuleni since July; former SAPS profiler urges treating cases as a serial investigation.

On Thursday evening, 17 September 2026, SAPS said that 28-year-old Gracious Nkomo was positively identified by her family at the Germiston mortuary. Nkomo's body was found partially clothed and in a state of decomposition along the R21 in Kempton Park on 10 September 2026.

A missing-persons alert for Nkomo has been circulating across social media platforms for more than two weeks. The widely circulated alert said that Nkomo was working at a lodge in Kempton Park at the time of her disappearance.

Her identification comes as police investigate the deaths of women whose bodies have been discovered across Ekurhuleni since July, with similarities among some of the cases raising concerns about a possible connection.

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Nkomo is among four of nine murdered women who have so far been identified.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane offered her condolences to Nkomo's loved ones and said the multidisciplinary team of investigators and specialists was continuing to work "around the clock" to establish the circumstances surrounding each case and identify those responsible.

Ninth victim added to the investigation

Nkomo's identification comes after the body of a woman believed to be about 30 years old was found on Thursday morning, 17...