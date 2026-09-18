Angola Reaffirms Peaceful Conflict Resolution At UN

Luanda — Angola will reaffirm at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly its commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, dialogue and mediation, based on its experience in promoting peace and stability in Africa.

The statement was made in Luanda on Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António in an exclusive interview with ANGOP, ahead of Angola's participation in the High-Level Week of the 81st UN General Assembly, taking place from 22 to 28 September in New York.

Téte António said that, in an international context marked by conflicts, rising geopolitical tensions, economic difficulties and the need to restore confidence in multilateralism, Angola's main agenda priorities include international peace and security and reform of the multilateral system.

Other national priorities include defending Africa's interests and priorities, implementing the Pact for the Future and the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening Angola's role in international diplomacy, according to the minister.

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In the interview, the full version of which will be published in the coming hours, the Government official said the current situation requires Angola to pursue an increasingly proactive rather than merely reactive foreign policy.

"Our country's historical experience gives us particular authority to speak about peace, dialogue, mediation and conflict resolution. But that experience must be transformed into concrete diplomatic influence, particularly in an international system undergoing profound transformation," he argued.

In this context, he highlighted three priorities. The first is to "firmly defend multilateralism, because, despite its imperfections, the United Nations remains the broadest platform for seeking collective solutions". He therefore argued that the path should not be to abandon the system, but to reform it so that it becomes more representative, democratic and effective.

He identified as the second priority strengthening Africa's voice on Security Council reform, development financing, debt, climate change and food security, issues on which he believes African countries need to act with greater unity.

The third priority is to turn diplomacy into results, stressing that good foreign policy is not measured solely by the number of speeches or meetings held, but by the ability to build understandings, attract investment, promote peace, defend national interests and deliver tangible benefits to the population.

"Angola must have greater confidence in its capacity for diplomatic engagement. We are a country that knows deeply the costs of war and the value of peace. We therefore have experience that can be useful not only to us, but also to other countries seeking to overcome conflicts," said Téte António.

He said that if Angola can combine principles with pragmatism, sovereignty with cooperation, and the defence of national interests with a genuinely African and international outlook, it can play an increasingly relevant role in building a more balanced international order.

He added that in an increasingly divided world, Angola should seek to be part of the bridges rather than the divisions, ensuring that the country can contribute to the unity of African states and prevent their positions from being fragmented by circumstantial interests.

The 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, officially opened on 8 September, is being held under the theme "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: Delivering Results for All", reflecting the importance of strengthening the capacity of the multilateral system to respond effectively to emerging global challenges.

It is presided over by Ambassador Khalilur Rahman, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, who was elected in June this year in accordance with the principle of geographical rotation among the UN regional groups for a one-year term that began this month.

The United Nations General Assembly is the UN's main deliberative, representative and policymaking body, bringing together 193 Member States to discuss major issues on the international agenda and adopt policy guidance on matters related to the maintenance of international peace and security.

It also considers sustainable development, the promotion and protection of human rights, international law, international economic cooperation, climate action, humanitarian assistance and the strengthening of the multilateral system.

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The United Nations Charter grants the General Assembly powers that enable it to play a central role in setting the organisation's priorities, promoting political dialogue among Member States and adopting resolutions and declarations that guide international cooperation and the work of the bodies, agencies, funds and programmes of the UN system.

The General Assembly's main political segment is the High-Level Week, which brings together Heads of State and Government, foreign ministers, representatives of international organisations, international financial institutions and other sectors of the international community each year.

Alongside the General Debate, High-Level Week includes several high-level meetings, thematic summits, ministerial meetings, interactive dialogues, side events and bilateral meetings, during which Member States present their national priorities, strengthen strategic partnerships, promote initiatives of common interest and actively participate in shaping the main directions of the international agenda.

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