Malawi: New MultiChoice Malawi CEO Vows to Tackle Affordability, Expand Rural Access

MultiChoice Malawi's newly appointed chief executive officer, Mvuzo Dzingwa, says the pay-television service provider will focus on expanding access across the country, including addressing the affordability of its services, as it enters a new chapter under his leadership.

Dzingwa made the comments during his official unveiling at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, an event that also marked 30 years since MultiChoice Group was established.

"We want to make sure we scale up in terms of subscriber growth, but we also ensure we create wider and easier access for the entire communities within Malawi," Dzingwa said. "Most of the subscribers come from high-density areas at the moment."

He said the company intends to roll out initiatives aimed at improving penetration and accessibility in rural areas, which remain underrepresented among its current subscriber base.

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Reflecting on the company's three decades of operation, Dzingwa said MultiChoice had played a foundational role in shaping the entertainment industry across the African continent.

"The business set the entertainment scene for the rest of Africa," he said. "Even new entrants that have come in now, such as Netflix and Disney, were able to understand the platform that there is a market in Africa because of MultiChoice. We believe there's even more opportunities to grow going forward."

Dzingwa takes up the role having previously held several senior leadership positions within MultiChoice Group, where he built experience in commercial strategy, trade marketing and market execution.