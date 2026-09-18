Zimbabwe: Renovate Your Ugly Buildings or Go to Jail - Govt Tells Property Owners

THE government has ordered property owners to repair, renovate and clean up dilapidated buildings, with those who fail to comply facing fines and up to six months in jail.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said all 92 local authorities across the country had been directed to immediately issue abatement orders against owners and occupiers of properties deemed unsafe, unsanitary or unacceptable.

An abatement order is a legal directive requiring a property owner or occupier to remedy specified conditions within the period prescribed by law.

Garwe said property owners had a responsibility to keep their buildings and surrounding areas in a safe, structurally sound and acceptable condition.

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He said the directive was being issued in terms of Section 36(4) of the Housing Standards Control Act [Chapter 29:08], which provides for action against buildings of an unsatisfactory standard.

The Act covers measures including the repair, closure or demolition of buildings that fail to meet required standards.

"In accordance with section 36, subsection 4 of the Housing Standards Control Act, all local authorities are accordingly directed to initiate processes for the issuance of abatement orders against property owners and occupiers whose buildings, boundary walls, pavements, yards and surrounding areas are unsafe, unsanitary, dilapidated, deplorable or otherwise in an unacceptable and intolerable condition.

"This means that as property owners, you are expected to maintain your buildings and surrounding areas, ensuring that you maintain a modern, safe and pleasant environment.

Garwe said the crackdown would cover shopping centres, business complexes, industrial properties, offices, churches, other places of worship and residential properties.

"With immediate effect, ladies and gentlemen, abatement orders shall be issued to all building owners with dilapidated or undesirable buildings across all our 92 local authorities.

"You are expected to beautify and maintain your built environment and surrounding area to the satisfaction of the local authorities upon which you reside," he said.

Garwe also warned that those who ignore the orders could face criminal penalties.

"Any person who fails to comply may be liable to a fine not exceeding level 5, imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both, as provided for in the applicable legislation," he said.

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The minister said the measures were intended to compel property owners to restore buildings and their surrounding areas to what he described as a proper state.

The directive comes as local authorities across Zimbabwe continue to grapple with deteriorating infrastructure and urban environments, below acceptable standards.