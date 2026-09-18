Malawi: British Mum Found Safe As Police Hero Takes Bullet in Dramatic Rescue

A senior Malawi Police officer is being hailed a hero tonight after taking a bullet to save a British mother-of-two who had been missing for almost a week after being snatched from outside her home in a terrifying daylight abduction.

Nusrat Jiwa Osman, 47, originally from Leicester, has been found safe, police have confirmed, bringing to an end an agonising search that had gripped Malawi and left her family "traumatised" after five days without a single word from her captors.

The dramatic rescue is being credited to Deputy Inspector Dr Noel Kayira of the Malawi Police Service, who was shot during the operation to free her but is being celebrated as "a true hero" for his role in bringing her home safely.

Osman, an auditor who moved to Malawi with her husband Nazil after he set up a business in the country, was dragged into a grey Nissan Dualis by four men at around 12:30pm on Friday, September 11, shortly after dropping her two young children at school.

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Her abduction sparked a massive manhunt, with police offering a reward of 30 million Malawi Kwacha -- around £12,800 -- for information leading to her safe rescue and the prosecution of those responsible.

Her brother, Shoba Jiwa, had earlier told of the family's anguish as the days dragged on without news, saying: "My sister has been missing for five days with no trace or call. We just want prayers. No one knows anything."

Tributes have now poured in for Dr Kayira, with messages of gratitude circulating widely thanking him for his courage and sacrifice in securing Osman's release.

A message shared by relatives read: "We are deeply grateful to Dr Noel Kayira, Deputy Inspector of Malawi Police, who took a bullet to his body and bravely saved our sister Nusrat. His courage, selflessness and dedication to protecting the lives of Malawians will never be forgotten."

The Malawi Police Service has also been praised for its swift response, with the family adding: "We thank the Malawi Police Service for their swift action, professionalism and commitment. In them we trust."

Given the sensitivity of the case, further details of the operation -- including the exact location and circumstances of the rescue, and the condition of the suspects -- are expected to be released by police in a fuller statement in the coming hours.