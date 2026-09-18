Nigeria: 33 Suspected Illegal Miners Die in NSCDC Custody in Niger

Thirty-three suspected illegal miners have died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

The suspects were reportedly among 40 people detained in the male section of the NSCDC cell following their arrest during an operation against illegal mining activities in the state.

The 33 suspects were reportedly found dead in the early hours of Thursday, with reports indicating that foam was coming from their mouths.

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Confirming the incident to LEADERSHIP, the NSCDC Commandant in Niger State said the suspects were arrested at an illegal mining site located within a residential layout.

He said the corps had conducted a "burst operation" on September 15 and 16, 2026, as part of renewed efforts to tackle illegal mining activities in the state.

According to him, the operation led to the arrest of scores of suspected illegal miners and the recovery of various exhibits.

He, however, said several of the detained suspects were found dead in the early hours of September 17 following what he described as a suspected outbreak of disease.

"The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, in its renewed efforts to rid the state of illegal mining activities, conducted a 'burst operation' on 15th and 16th September, 2026, leading to the arrest of suspected illegal miners and the recovery of exhibits," he said.

"The operation yielded significant results, with scores of suspected illegal miners arrested and various exhibits recovered.

"However, in the early hours of 17th September, 2026, scores of the detained suspects were found dead, following a suspected outbreak of disease," he added.

The cause of the deaths and the nature of the suspected disease were not immediately disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Details later.