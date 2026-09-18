Namibia: Omaheke Killer Gets 28 Years Behind Bars

AN Omaheke region resident convicted of murdering his girlfriend and trying to burn her body in November 2021 has been sentenced to an effective prison term of 28 years.

Judge Dinnah Usiku sentenced Jakob Makatan (30) in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

Makatan was found guilty on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and a count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice in July this year.

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Usiku found that he murdered his then girlfriend, Christine Brander (25), near Aminuis in the Omaheke region during the night of 19 to 20 November 2021 by striking her on the head with a stone, inflicting multiple head injuries in the process.

Usiku rejected Makatan's claim that he acted in self-defence after Brander had thrown a stone at him first.

During Makatan's trial, Brander's sister testified that Brander had told her a day before her death that Makatan would kill her if she terminated their relationship.

Brander also told her sister that Makatan suspected her of having been involved with other men.

Makatan was sentenced to 27 years' imprisonment on the murder charge, and to a jail term of three years for defeating or obstructing the course of justice, with two years of that sentence ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence for murder.

Usiku noted during the sentencing that Brander was a mother of two children who are now under the care of Brander's mother.

Makatan showed a lack of remorse throughout his trial, Usiku remarked.

"His demeanour shows him as an unrepentant liar, who has no regard for others. He has refused to take full responsibility for his actions even in the face of overwhelming evidence against him," she said.

Makatan "has remained unwilling to accept legal and moral responsibility for what he has done" to Brander, Usiku added.