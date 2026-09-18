Uganda: Govt Told to Turn Decent Work Policies Into Action

Uganda must move beyond policies and translate its decent-work agenda into tangible improvements in working conditions, employment opportunities and workers' rights, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has said.

Permanent Secretary Aggrey David Kibenge said decent work cannot be achieved by government alone, calling for joint action by government, employers, workers' organisations and development partners.

Kibenge made the remarks in Entebbe while chairing the inaugural meeting of the National Steering Committee for the Decent Work Country Programme III (DWCP III).

He said the priority should be ensuring that the concept of decent work is understood and experienced by workers and employers across the country.

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"Decent work cannot be delivered by Government alone; it requires Employers who invest in decent working conditions and Workers' Organisations who give voice to the workforce," Kibenge said.

The DWCP III brings together government, employers, workers' organisations, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and development partners to coordinate efforts around employment and working conditions.

The programme focuses on four areas: employment creation, rights at work, social protection and social dialogue.

Kibenge said these areas must address the realities facing Ugandan workers in factories, farms, markets and the growing digital and platform economy.

The National Steering Committee is expected to provide strategic oversight and coordinate implementation of the programme, including mobilising expertise and resources from participating institutions.

Presenting the draft DWCP III Implementation Plan, Martha Irankunda of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development said the plan is intended to turn the programme's commitments into measurable interventions and results.

The programme is aligned with Uganda's national development priorities under the Fourth National Development Plan and seeks to promote productive, inclusive and sustainable employment and livelihood opportunities.

Kibenge pledged to provide impartial leadership to the committee and promote participation and consensus among government, employers and workers' organisations as the programme is implemented.