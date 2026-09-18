Uganda Struggles to Save Newborns in Critical First 48 Hours

Uganda is struggling to reduce newborn deaths, with health officials warning that babies with life-threatening complications are dying within hours of birth because some health facilities lack the equipment, specialised staff and neonatal units needed to save them.

The Ministry of Health says the first 24 to 48 hours after birth are critical in preventing deaths, yet neonatal mortality has declined much more slowly than maternal mortality.

Uganda's neonatal mortality rate stands at about 22 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to Ministry of Health officials, against the Sustainable Development Goal target of 12 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services, said progress in reducing maternal deaths has not been matched by similar gains in newborn survival.

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"Whereas we had a 45 percent decrease in maternal mortality, we had less than 15 percent decrease in newborn mortality," Olaro said.

He said most newborn deaths occur during the first week of life and many are preventable if complications are identified and treated immediately.

"Majority of these deaths are preventable, and unfortunately they occur within the first seven days," Olaro said. "If you have to make any big difference, actually you have to make it within the first 24 to 48 hours."

The challenge is particularly significant because about 86 percent of deliveries occur in health facilities. This means newborns can still die after their mothers reach a health facility if the required emergency services are unavailable.

Olaro called for functional neonatal units and emergency newborn-care services at facilities where mothers deliver, rather than relying heavily on referrals to higher-level hospitals.

The Ministry is supporting seven health facilities that previously had no newborn-care services through renovation of spaces, installation of equipment, and training and mentorship of health workers.

The intervention includes equipment valued at Shs1.08 billion through a partnership involving the Ministry of Health and Bulamu Healthcare International, with plans to strengthen neonatal care, including a Level 2B unit at one of the general hospitals.

Olaro, however, cautioned that equipment alone cannot solve the problem without health workers with the skills to use it.

"Equipment alone cannot be able to make a very big difference. The big difference definitely will be the availability to be able to support this new baby," he said.

Dr Margaret Nakakeeto, a neonatologist and board member of Bulamu Healthcare International, said lack of basic respiratory support is among the immediate threats facing newborns who fail to breathe after delivery.

"The biggest problem is that the babies come out and they cannot breathe, and then we didn't have the equipment to make them breathe," Nakakeeto said.

She said critically ill newborns can also die while being transferred from facilities without neonatal services to regional or specialised hospitals.

"If the baby comes to believe that they will have to travel 90 kilometres from the health centre to maybe a regional hospital, that baby will not live there, and many of them are dying on the way," she said.

Dr Richard Mugahi, Commissioner for Reproductive and Child Health at the Ministry of Health, identified birth asphyxia and prematurity among the major causes of newborn deaths.

"Babies are born with difficulty in breathing. Difficulty in breathing, in our language, we call it birth asphyxia," Mugahi said.

He said strengthening neonatal services closer to communities could reduce referrals to Kampala while improving the survival of premature and critically ill babies.

Mugahi cited the survival of a premature baby weighing about 480 grammes as an example of what specialised neonatal equipment can achieve.

"We have so many good stories because of the advancement in equipment. And if we can get this equipment everywhere in our healthcare facilities, then we should be able to save more babies," he said.

Mugahi said Uganda records about 1.7 million deliveries annually and estimated that applying the 22 deaths per 1,000 live births rate to that number would amount to roughly 24,000 newborn deaths.

Nakakeeto said the expansion of neonatal services must combine equipment, trained personnel and adequate space.

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"We want the staff. Then we train them. Then we give them equipment. Then we have the spaces. Everything will be okay," she said.

The Ministry also wants mothers to increasingly deliver in health facilities, arguing that specialised equipment and emergency services required to save mothers and newborns are not available with traditional birth attendants.

The government says expanding neonatal care closer to communities is intended to ensure that newborns receive lifesaving intervention during the critical first hours of life, while reducing referrals and congestion at major hospitals.

As part of the initiative, Bulamu Healthcare International, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, has flagged off neonatal care equipment worth Shs887.3 million for seven public health facilities across Uganda.

The equipment will be deployed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, Pallisa Hospital, Kibuku Health Centre IV and Butebo Health Centre IV.

Other beneficiary facilities include Atiak Health Centre IV, Kibito Health Centre IV and Otwee Health Centre III, all in Amuru District.