South Africa Stands Behind Grieving Families, Conveys Condolences - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured families who are grieving their loved ones that the nation stands with them.

This follows the discovery of the bodies of nine women that were found in the Kempton Park area in Ekurhuleni.

"All the families, friends and communities, who have lost loved ones, know that the nation stands with them in their hour of sorrow," President Ramaphosa said in his message delivered at the Memorial Dialogue against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide on Thursday.

The session was held at the Civic Centre in Kempton Park, with the President's message delivered by Acting Police Minister, Professor Firoz Cachalia.

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"They had hopes and dreams. They had plans for their lives. They had families and friends who expected them to return home. Each of them had a name, a story and people who loved them. Not all the women have been identified," said the President.

The President's message comes as police made the grim discovery of the body of a ninth woman earlier today in Dawn Park, Boksburg. This follows the discovery of eight bodies in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

READ | Police discover ninth body in Dawn Park

The President said there are still families waiting for answers as to what happened to someone they love.

"We honour every one of them today. On behalf of all South Africans, I extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have died. We mourn with you. Your loss is our loss. These killings have disturbed our nation and brought fear and uncertainty into our communities.

"No community should have to live with such fear. No woman should have to wonder whether she will be the next victim. No family should have to endure the anguish that these families are enduring today.

"We are determined to act with urgency to solve these killings, to bring those responsible to justice, and to restore calm and security to communities. The South African Police Service, working together with all relevant State bodies, has dedicated personnel and resources to these cases.

"I have directed that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice. I have directed that we use every means at our disposal, including the latest surveillance technology, to track down the perpetrators and stop these crimes," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said those responsible for these crimes must know that the State will pursue them.

"They must know that they cannot act with impunity. They will be found, they will be arrested and they will be made to answer for their crimes before a court of law. Our law enforcement agencies need to work in partnership with the citizens of this country.

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"We call on anyone, who may have any information about these incidents, to please come forward. If you heard something, or if you know something that may assist the investigation, however insignificant it may seem, please report it.

"Information from members of the public can help solve these crimes. It can help bring answers to grieving families, and it can help prevent another woman from becoming a victim," the President said.

He said government cannot treat the killing of women as something that "happens elsewhere, to other people".

"Behind every statistic is a human life. Behind every name is a family. A mother. A sister. Behind every victim are people whose lives will never be the same again. As a nation, we must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls, in our homes, in our streets and in our workplaces," the President said.