Nigeria: Don't Mistake Nigerians' Patience for Acceptance of Hardship - Northern Christian Elders Tell Tinubu

ABUJA -- The Northern States Christian Elders Forum, NOSCEF, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the latest increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, warning that Nigerians' patience with worsening economic hardship should not be mistaken for acceptance.

For households already struggling to keep up with food prices, transport fares and other basic expenses, the elders said another petrol-price increase would only tighten the squeeze, further weaken purchasing power and deepen the uncertainty confronting millions of Nigerians.

In a statement by its Chairman, Elder Sunday Oibe, the forum urged Tinubu to use the remaining period of his administration to tackle the immediate pressures on citizens, including the rising cost of living, unemployment, insecurity and the decay of critical infrastructure.

"The patience of Nigerians should not be mistaken for acceptance of perpetual hardship," NOSCEF warned.

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The elders said government should look beyond repeated increases in the cost of petroleum products if it needs additional revenue to fund its programmes and obligations, arguing that alternative and sustainable sources should be explored instead of continually transferring the burden to citizens.

They said the welfare of Nigerians should also take precedence over political calculations about future elections, insisting that government must respond to the economic realities confronting ordinary families.

"NOSCEF believes that the welfare of Nigerians must come before political calculations about future elections. The government should listen to the cries of citizens and respond with policies that provide meaningful relief," the forum said.

While acknowledging that the administration had made efforts in some areas, Oibe said the continuing hardship across the country showed that much more needed to be done.

The forum particularly cautioned the President against relying solely on officials or supporters who might give him a rosier picture of the economy than the one being experienced by citizens.

"We therefore appeal to President Tinubu not to be insulated from the realities confronting ordinary Nigerians by praise-singers or officials who may present a more favourable picture of the economy," NOSCEF said.

The elders said their position was grounded in their contact with communities where the economic crisis is being felt directly.

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"Our members live among the people, worship with them, work with them, and experience their struggles. We cannot pretend not to see what is happening around us," the forum said.

According to NOSCEF, the combination of hunger, insecurity, unemployment, infrastructural decay and declining purchasing power had left many Nigerians facing a profound sense of uncertainty and hopelessness.

It therefore called for measures to reduce the cost of living and restore household purchasing power, create productive economic opportunities for young Nigerians, strengthen the fight against insecurity and accelerate the provision and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.

The forum also urged the Federal Government to make citizens' welfare a central consideration in major economic decisions.

"Government must respond with empathy, urgency and practical solutions," NOSCEF said.

The elders warned that continued public patience should not be interpreted as an unlimited willingness to endure worsening living conditions.

"This is the time for government to demonstrate empathy, listen to the people and take decisive action to prevent further deterioration in the living conditions of citizens.

"Nigeria belongs to all of us, and the suffering of one Nigerian should concern every responsible leader," the forum said.