Somalia Parliament Speaker Chairs Seventh Meeting of Standing Committee

17 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's House of the People Speaker, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Jama, chaired the seventh meeting of the parliament's Standing Committee, held at the Villa Hargeisa complex in Mogadishu, the parliament said.

Jama opened the meeting by commending committee members for their efforts to fulfil their responsibilities and advance the legislature's work.

The committee also heard a briefing from House of the People Secretary-General Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle Jaabiri on draft legislation currently before parliamentary committees.

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The briefing covered the different stages of the bills, the timetable for presenting them to plenary sessions and challenges that need to be addressed to advance the legislative process.

Committee members subsequently reviewed and scheduled the agenda for the House of the People's plenary sessions for the coming week. They also agreed on plans aimed at speeding up parliamentary work and addressing pending tasks.

The Standing Committee approved the official minutes of its sixth meeting before concluding its session.

In closing remarks, Speaker Jama urged committee members to strengthen efforts to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities and accelerate legislative activities.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the work of the House of the People proceeds efficiently and in line with its established work plans.

The meeting forms part of the parliament's regular activities to coordinate the work of its committees, review pending legislation and prepare the agenda for upcoming plenary sessions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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