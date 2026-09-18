Zimbabwe: Selmor Mtukudzi, Stepmother Daisy Reunite for Chivayo Gift

YEARS of family tensions between musician Selmor Mtukudzi and her estranged stepmother, Daisy, appeared to ease Thursday after controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo brought the two together with a US$ 108,000-worth gift package.

Selmor and Daisy have had a strained relationship for years, with their differences spilling into the public domain through interviews, social media posts, and disputes over the legacy of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi.

Chivayo earlier this month promised Selmor a Toyota Fortuner valued at US$68 000 and US$40,000 in cash but made her collection of the gift conditional on bringing Daisy along.

The US$20,000 was given to Selmor for fuel, and the other US$20,000 was handed to Daisy for her personal upkeep.

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"Life is too short to hate one another and hold generational grudges," Chivayo said in a social media post where he announced the gift.

Videos circulating captured Selmor and Daisy together at Enterprise Car Sales as they collected the gifts, with an emotional Selmor expressing her gratitude for the reunion, saying it fulfilled a wish held by her late father.

"Thank you for uniting us with mom (Daisy), something that many people failed to do for years; this was my late father Oliver Mtukudzi's wish," Selmor said.

The tensions between Selmor, her sister Sandra and Daisy became particularly visible in 2024 when Selmor publicly expressed her disappointment after being left out of an event at her father's Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Selmor and Sandra then publicly spoke about their childhood experiences and their relationship with Daisy, saying she ill-treated them growing up.