Nigeria: 20 Feared Dead As Illegal Mining Pit Collapses in Taraba

No fewer than 20 persons including women and children, are feared killed or trapped after an illegal mining pit collapsed on Thursday afternoon at Mayo-Kam community in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The disaster occurred while artisanal miners were carrying out excavation activities at the site, triggering widespread panic and grief across the rural community.

A resident of Bali, Saidu Baba Bali, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said the collapsed pit buried the artisanal miners.

It was also gathered that the victims were residents of Mayo-Kam community.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, Victor Mshelizah, stated that rescue operatives have so far recovered five dead bodies from the collapsed pit.

Mshelizah explained: "The actual number of casualties has not yet been fully established, but our teams have recovered five bodies from the site so far.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate and evacuate any remaining persons who may still be trapped underneath the debris."

As of press time, the Taraba State Government had yet to issue an official statement on the disaster, while emergency responders and volunteers continued rescue efforts at the site.