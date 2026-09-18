Somalia Steps Up El Niño Preparations As Flood Risks Loom

17 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Abdirisak Mohamud Turyare

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Somalia is stepping up preparations for possible heavy rains and flooding as countries across the Horn assess El Niño risks.

Seasonal flooding has repeatedly forced Somali families from their homes, damaged livelihoods and placed pressure on authorities responding to humanitarian emergencies.

Mohamud Moalim, head of Somalia's disaster management agency, represented the country at an IGAD meeting held in Addis Ababa.

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The three-day meeting, from September 15 to 17, brought regional officials together to discuss preparations for potential El Niño-related weather impacts.

The meeting focused on early warning systems and measures that could allow governments to act before floods and heavy rainfall cause widespread disruption.

Moalim presented Somalia's preparations and efforts to reduce the possible consequences of intense rainfall and flooding across vulnerable parts of country.

He called for stronger regional coordination, including sharing weather information and improving joint responses when disasters threaten communities across national boundaries.

Participants reviewed El Niño forecasts and preparedness requirements, highlighting the need for countries to coordinate efforts before potential weather-related emergencies unfold.

Moalim said early warnings, timely action and regional cooperation would be crucial as communities prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions.

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