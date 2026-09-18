Kenya: Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills Three, Injures 14 On Eldoret-Turbo Road

Nairobi — At least three people have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured after a petroleum tanker exploded along the Eldoret-Turbo road near Paul Boit Secondary School on Thursday night.

Witnesses said most of the victims were attempting to scoop fuel from the tanker after the accident.

The Kenya Red Cross said the incident triggered a mass casualty response, with emergency teams deployed to the scene.

Motorists were urged to avoid the affected section of the road to allow emergency teams unhindered access to the scene.