Kenya: I Won't Be Distracted By Political Failures - Kindiki

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said he will not be distracted by political attacks, insisting his focus remains on delivering development projects to Kenyans.

Prof Kindiki said he was committed to supporting President William Ruto in completing ongoing projects and initiating new ones across the country, arguing that Kenyans were more interested in tangible improvements to their lives than political rhetoric.

"Those we are competing with only know how to insult and come up with slogans. I am not going to engage them because it is not what Kenyans want. They want roads, modern markets, water and better hospitals and this is what we are focused on," the Deputy President said.

Speaking on Thursday during an inspection of development projects in Igembe South Constituency, Meru County, Prof Kindiki also said he had forgiven local leaders whom he accused of repeatedly insulting him and the President.

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"They are insulting the President and insulting me. I have forgiven them unconditionally. They are my brothers and I will not insult them. I remain focused on serving the people of Meru and the people of Kenya," he said.

The Deputy President said he would instead concentrate on speeding up the completion of stalled and ongoing projects while pushing for the commencement of new ones.

"I will work hard and I will account for my time in office. We still have more roads to build, more markets to complete and other projects we are keen to finish," he said.

Among the projects in Igembe South is the Sh100 million elevation of Nyambene Level Four Hospital to a Level Five facility. The construction of the Sh450 million Maua Modern Market is also nearing completion.

Prof Kindiki inspected the two projects and directed contractors to accelerate work to ensure residents begin benefiting from the facilities.

Several other major projects are underway in Meru County, including the Sh1 billion upgrade of Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to a Level Six facility.

The county is also implementing a programme to construct 21 modern markets in towns including Kangeta, Laare, Mutuati, Mikinduri, Timau and Kianjai.

In Meru town, the Gakoromone Modern Market has been allocated Sh1 billion and is expected to be among the largest markets in the country.

The county has also benefited from the Government's road development programme, with stalled projects revived and new roads commissioned.

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According to Prof Kindiki, Meru has received Sh39 billion for road projects and a further Sh3.7 billion for link roads within Meru town.

The Sh500 million Meru County Aggregation and Industrial Park is also nearing completion and is among the facilities expected to be officially opened in the coming weeks.

Prof Kindiki further said construction of Maua Stadium would commence after delays occasioned by land ownership disputes. The project has already been allocated Sh300 million.

He directed contractors undertaking the projects to give more young people from the area employment opportunities.

As the Government races to complete the projects, Prof Kindiki challenged the opposition to prepare to account to voters for its record in government when the next political contest arrives.

"They should be ready to tell the people what they did for them when they were in power. We have a scorecard to present to them so they should be ready with theirs," he said.