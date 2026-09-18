Nigeria Warns Envoys Against Unguarded Comments Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has warned foreign diplomatic missions against making unguarded comments, disparaging remarks or unsolicited lectures on democracy as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The minister issued the warning on Thursday at a diplomatic briefing with members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

According to the speech shared with journalists by the minister's media aide, Magnus Eze, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who described Nigeria as Africa's largest democracy, said developments in the country had regional and international implications.

She, therefore, urged diplomatic missions to respect Nigeria's sovereignty and established diplomatic channels.

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"As the 2027 general elections draw near, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would request that missions remain guided. Recognising the fact that Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa, and that developments in Nigeria have regional and international complications and implications, we would not look kindly upon unguarded comments, disparaging remarks, or unsolicited lectures on democracy," she said.

The minister assured the diplomatic community that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to democratic governance and delivering a credible election.

She called for closer cooperation between the ministry and foreign missions, emphasising the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to established diplomatic procedures.

The minister also urged diplomatic missions to route official communications and requests intended for the Presidency, ministries, departments, agencies and other government institutions through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She explained that the ministry's role was to facilitate, rather than obstruct, diplomatic engagement with the Nigerian Government.