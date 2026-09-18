Nigeria: UK Deepens Digital Transformation, Economic Partnership With Abia

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, has concluded a two-day visit to Abia State, highlighting the state's growing reputation as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation and economic opportunity.

The visit reaffirmed the UK's commitment to deepening its partnership with Abia State and supporting efforts to create the conditions for inclusive growth, investment, job creation and digital transformation.

According to a statement by the UK Mission in Nigeria, the visit included a meeting with Governor Alex Otti, engagements with civil society and electoral stakeholders, a tour of the Geometric Power Plant, and participation in the State-Level Policy, Regulatory and Institutional Reforms Enabling Digital Transformation (SPRIRET) programme under the UK's Digital Access Programme, which brought together public and private sector actors to strengthen the policy, regulatory and institutional foundations required for inclusive digital transformation in Abia.

Discussions with Governor Otti covered opportunities to expand UK-Abia cooperation across trade, investment, innovation, education, energy and digital development.

They also addressed democratic governance, preparations for forthcoming elections and the importance of a peaceful and inclusive political environment.