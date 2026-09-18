South Africa Sees Rise in Mpox Cases - South African News Briefs - September 18, 2026

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South Africa Sees Rise in Mpox Cases

South Africa has recorded a rapid increase in mpox cases, with 18 confirmed infections and one probable case, reports EWN. The Western Cape accounts for 15 confirmed cases, followed by three in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal. Thirteen cases were recorded between 13 August and 17 September, indicating possible rapid local transmission. The Health Department has urged people with symptoms, particularly those who have had close contact with confirmed or suspected cases, to seek medical attention and avoid close contact with others. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and skin rashes or lesions.

Boxer Zolani Tete Murder Bail Ruling Due

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A ruling is set to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrates’ Court on the bail applications of two men accused of involvement in the murder of former boxing champion Zolani Tete, reports SABC News. The suspects include a 22-year-old alleged mastermind and an alleged middleman. The matter was postponed after new evidence emerged concerning the ballistic report on the firearm and ammunition used in the killing. One defence lawyer argued that the evidence does not sufficiently connect his client to the crime scene or justify his continued detention. Tete was shot dead outside his home in Mdantsane three weeks ago.

Police Probe Links in Ekurhuleni Murders

Police are investigating the murders of nine women in Ekurhuleni, with only one suspect currently in custody, reports EWN. Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili said police have been informed that the suspect is not South African. However, his nationality has not yet been established. A dedicated team has been formed to investigate the killings. Police have brought in Home Affairs to use biometric records to identify five of the victims who remain unidentified. Authorities have also confirmed that some of the murders may be linked and are investigating another person of interest.

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