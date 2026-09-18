At least 37 artisanal miners, including teenagers, have died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

The miners were arrested on September 15 and 16 by NSCDC operatives over allegations of illegal mining.

Daily Trust gathered that some of the victims were internally displaced persons (IDPs) from communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago who confirmed that 37 persons died in the incident, said last night that the state commandant of NSCDC, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, had been placed on suspension.

Earlier, the state Commandant said the suspects died in detention following a suspected outbreak of disease in the early hours of Thursday.

He said the victims were among illegal miners arrested at the Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Housing Estate and Lukoto village.

However, Aniviye did not disclose the number of deaths or the disease suspected to have caused them.

Relatives of the deceased and residents, however, put the death toll at 37.

"The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, in its renewed efforts to rid the state of illegal mining activities, conducted a "burst operation" on 15th and 16th September, 2026, leading to the arrest of suspected illegal miners and the recovery of exhibits.

"The operation yielded significant results, with scores of suspected illegal miners arrested and various exhibits recovered.

"However, in the early hours of 17th September 2026, scores of the detained suspects were found dead, following a suspected outbreak of disease," Aniviye said in the statement.

He said the corpses of the deceased suspects have been deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for further medical examination to establish the actual cause of death.

He appealed to the general public and the families of the deceased to remain calm and desist from any actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

It was gathered that the management of Minna General Hospital did not allow the bodies to be deposited at the hospital mortuary.

A staff member of the hospital told our correspondent that the management was not officially informed before the bodies were brought from the Minna Command headquarters of the NSCDC in two ambulances.

He said seven other victims were admitted to the hospital's emergency unit because of the severity of their condition.

Parents and relatives of the deceased, who gathered at the mortuary to collect the bodies of their loved ones, could not hold back their tears.

The bodies were reportedly laid on the floor of the mortuary.

The incident triggered a protest by residents of Maitumbi, Tudun Natsira, Berger and parts of Tunga in Minna.

The protesters blocked the road at Flamingo Junction, Maitumbi, disrupting traffic in the area.

Some of the protesters alleged that personnel of an NSCDC patrol team arrested several miners about two days ago and took them into custody.

They said they were later informed that some of those arrested had died while in detention.

'My colleagues died from excessive heat'

One of the suspects who spoke from the hospital bed, Dauda Shehu, alleged that the victims died due to excessive heat and overcrowding.

"Sixty-six of us were put in one cell. Six people are currently on admission. They did not torture us, but there was excessive heat.

"We complained that the cell was too small to accommodate all of us, but they did not listen to us. We watched our colleagues die, and even when we raised the alarm, they thought we were lying.

"We drank urine because we couldn't access water due to heat. Some people died in the night while others died in the morning on Thursday," he said.

Bodies released to families

Meanwhile, some of the bodies have been released to the families of the deceased, who thronged the Minna General Hospital in search of their loved ones.

It was gathered that NSCDC operatives who took the bodies to the hospital mortuary initially refused to release them to the families.

However, the bodies were later handed over to the families after the hospital management declined to accept them.

A bereaved father, Mallam Abdullahi, said he had gone to the Civil Defence headquarters in Minna to plead for the release of his son but was asked to pay N500,000 for bail.

"My son is not a criminal. He is into mining because there is no work to do. He supports the family with the mining.

"We took food to him last night. We went this morning to give him breakfast and found him dead. I saw his dead body," he said.

Another resident, Babawo Tudun-Natsira, said his 17-year-old younger brother, Salim, was among those who died.

Police, NSCDC launch investigation

Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have launched an investigation into the death of the miners.

Babawale Afolabi, NSCDC National Public Relations Officer, in a statement, said the Commandant General, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has directed the constitution of a high-powered investigative team, led by the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Intelligence and Investigation, to immediately look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, "The team has been mandated to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths, including the condition of the suspects upon arrest, their period in custody, the conditions of detention, medical attention provided, and other relevant circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital Minna for medical examination and determination of the actual cause of death.

"The Corps is also working with the relevant health authorities and sister security agencies to ensure that appropriate medical and public-health measures are taken.

"The NSCDC wishes to clarify that reports attributing the deaths to any specific disease remain subject to medical and laboratory confirmation. The Corps will therefore refrain from speculation until the outcome of the medical examination is established.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Commandant General has further directed that the health and welfare of all persons currently in custody be given utmost priority, while necessary measures are taken to protect personnel who may have had contact with the affected persons."

He assured that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly investigated and appropriately addressed based on facts.

"While the NSCDC remains resolute in its mandate to combat illegal mining and protect Nigeria's critical national assets, the Corps also remains committed to upholding the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of every person in its custody," he said.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has ordered the immediate commencement of an investigation into the unfortunate deaths.

Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman, in a statement, said the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID Minna, to take charge of the investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate deaths of these suspects.

The police commissioner called on family members, relatives, and members of the public who may have credible information and other details that could aid the investigation process to come forward to SCID Minna and render such necessary information.

He also urged members of the public, residents, family members and acquaintances of the victims to remain calm, law abiding, cooperate and support the investigative efforts, while assuring all that no stone will be left unturned towards unravelling the cause of the incident.