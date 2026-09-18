Nigeria: 33 Feared Killed, Hundreds Flee As Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Police Keep Mum

Tension and mourning have gripped the Dansadau axis of Maru local government area, Zamfara State, following a deadly invasion of several villages by suspected terrorists.

According to residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP, armed groups stormed multiple communities, including Dandalla, headquarters of Kyambana Ward, as well as Madada, Tudun Gabas and surrounding villages.

A resident, Yahuza Ibrahim, said the attack was most severe in Dandalla, where many people were feared killed.

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According to sources, the attackers also prevented residents from conducting funeral rites (Jana'iza) for the victims.

Another resident, Bello Uzairu, said: "Reports from Dansadau show terrorists have overrun our villages."

"As of the time of this report, in the middle of the night, a large influx of displaced persons, including women, elderly men, and young children, was seen fleeing on foot into Dansadau town for safety," a resident added.

The residents have called for urgent divine and government intervention.

Dansadau is one of the most insecurely affected districts in Zamfara State, with repeated attacks on rural communities in recent years.

As at press time, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said I have not heard of it, but I will confirm and call you back.

The government is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. The exact number of casualties and the extent of damage are yet to be independently confirmed.