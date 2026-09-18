Nigeria: Review Monetisation Policy, Provide Official Accommodation - NASS to Govt

The National Assembly has appealed to the Federal Government to review its monetisation policy on official accommodation, saying the policy has created significant accommodation challenges for lawmakers and legislative aides.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja while delivering his closing remarks at the end of a one-month training programme for Legislative Aides.

Ogunlana said the accommodation difficulties faced by some aides, particularly those living far from their principals, could affect synergy, coordination, and efficiency in discharging their responsibilities.

"I am mindful of the accommodation difficulties faced by some of you, particularly those who live far from their Principals. Proximity between Members and their Legislative Aides can promote synergy, coordination and efficiency," he said.

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The Clerk recalled the period when members of the National Assembly were accommodated at the former Apo Quarters in Abuja, where many legislative aides also lived close to their principals.

"That arrangement was affected by the Federal Government's monetisation policy," he said.

Ogunlana urged the Federal Government to consider reviewing the policy to provide appropriate official accommodation for members and personnel of the National Assembly.

"I believe Government may wish to consider reviewing the policy, with a view to providing appropriate official accommodation for Members and personnel of the National Assembly," he said.

"Such an arrangement could also provide significant relief to Legislative Aides and improve coordination with their Principals."

The Clerk also assured legislative aides, staff of the National Assembly, and their families that the institution was taking steps to improve access to quality healthcare by constructing a new medical centre.

He said the existing National Assembly Clinic had been under pressure because it was originally designed primarily to cater for lawmakers, career staff and their families, while the additional demands from legislative aides and their families had stretched its capacity.

"I am also mindful of the challenges some of you face in accessing medical services," Ogunlana said.

"The National Assembly Clinic was designed primarily to cater for lawmakers, career staff and their families, and the additional demands created by Legislative Aides and their families have stretched the existing facilities."

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He said the current leadership of the National Assembly was addressing the challenge by developing a new medical facility.

"I am pleased to inform you that the present leadership is already addressing this challenge. A new, world-class medical facility is currently being developed and will be equipped with modern medical facilities and supported by experts in various fields of medicine," he said.

Ogunlana expressed optimism that the facility would become operational by about the same period next year.

Ogunlana also urged legislative aides to update their records of service ahead of the terminal date of the 10th National Assembly.

He said accurate records would enable the National Assembly Management to process their severance allowances efficiently when they become due.

"As we approach the terminal date of the 10th Assembly, I enjoin you to ensure that your records of service are properly updated," he said.

"This is necessary to enable Management to process your severance allowances efficiently when due."

The Clerk urged the aides to take the necessary steps to ensure their records were complete and up to date before the conclusion of the current Assembly.