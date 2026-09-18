Kenya: Gachagua Moves to Kansas City As U.S. Tour Continues

Nairobi — Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, as his extended tour of the United States contiues.

Gachagua arrived in the city together with his spouse Dorcas Rigathi, where he is expected to continue engaging Kenyans living in the state.

In a message shared after his arrival, Gachagua said he had been encouraged by the reception he has received from Kenyans since beginning the tour.

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"Together with my spouse, Rev. Dorcas Rigathi, I have safely arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, to continue engaging with Kenyans living in this State," Gachagua said.

"The love and warmth I have received since beginning this tour are truly immeasurable," he added.

Gachagua said he was particularly encouraged by the commitment of Kenyans living abroad.

"I am inspired by the courage and unwavering commitment of Kenyans to keep the fire burning, no matter where they are in the world," he said.

The former Deputy President left Kenya on August 26, 2026, for an extended stay in the United States accompanied by his wife.

His DCP party released an itinerary showing that the tour would run for more than a month and include engagements with Kenyans in several states.

Gachagua initially spent time away from formal political engagements before beginning the diaspora leg of his tour.

His first scheduled stop was Spokane, Washington, where he arrived in early September and held meetings with Kenyans living and working in the area.

From Spokane, he travelled to Portland, Oregon, where he continued his meetings with the Kenyan community. He also joined Kenyans living in Oregon for a golf tournament at Gresham Golf Course alongside his wife.

According to the published itinerary, Gachagua is scheduled to remain in Kansas untill September 24, before moving to Dallas, Texas, where he is expected to spend the next leg of the tour. His final scheduled stop is Boston, Massachusetts, where he is expected to engage Kenyans until October 9.

The DCP leader has described the tour mainly as an opportunity to engage Kenyans living abroad, listen to their concerns and discuss Kenya's future.

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His meetings have included community gatherings, town-hall style discussions and social engagements with Kenyans.

Gachagua has also used the tour to continue building his political network outside Kenya as the country moves towards the 2027 General Election.

His tour comes as political activity begins to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with the Kenyan diaspora increasingly featuring in political outreach because of its economic and social links to the country.