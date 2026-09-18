Kenya: Ruto Warns Police Against Politics Ahead of 2027

Nairobi — President William Ruto has warned police officers against being drawn into partisan politics as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Friday during the 50th pass-out parade of 1,273 newly trained General Service Unit (GSU) officers) in Embakasi, Nairobi, Ruto told the officers that their duty would be to protect Kenya's democratic space impartially.

Ruto said political competition would intensify as the country moves closer to the election, putting greater responsibility on the National Police Service.

"As Kenya approaches the next general election, this standard becomes even more important," Ruto said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Political competition will intensify, parties will organize, candidates will campaign, and citizens will assemble. The duty of the police is to secure this democratic space impartially."

The President warned political leaders against attempting to use the police for partisan purposes.

"Political leaders must not draw the police into partisan contests, incite violence, or ask officers to carry out unlawful instructions," he said.

Ruto also addressed the constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations, saying police must protect lawful assemblies while dealing firmly with violence and destruction.

"Article 37 protects the right of every person, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions," he said.

"Peaceful dissent is part of constitutional democracy and must be protected."

However, he said the right to demonstrate should not be used to justify violence, intimidation, looting or destruction of property.

"But that freedom must never become a cover for violence, lawlessness, intimidation, assault, looting, destruction of property, or other acts of lawlessness," Ruto said.

He also reminded the public that police officers have constitutional protections while carrying out their lawful duties.

"No officer should be assaulted, or threatened, or intimidated by anybody while performing their lawful duties," he said.

Ruto called on the new officers to protect life and property while using only the level of force necessary.

"Be brave enough to confront danger, be disciplined enough to obey the law, be wise enough to use no more force than is necessary," he said.

Ruto assured the graduating officers that the government would support them when they perform their duties lawfully and professionally.

"When you perform your duties lawfully, professionally, and courageously, your government will stand with you," he said.

The President also warned that misconduct by individual officers could damage public confidence in the entire police service.

"When officers act improperly, they do more than injure the individual; they weaken cooperation, damage the standing of the National Police Service, and make the work of every good officer more difficult," Ruto said.

He urged the new officers to build trust with the public, describing it as one of their most important operational assets.

"When citizens trust the police, they report crime, share intelligence, assist," he said.

The 1,273 officers have completed months of intensive training designed to prepare them for security operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their training included tactical exercises and field manoeuvres before they completed their final phase at the GSU training facility in Magadi, Kajiado County.

The officers are expected to be deployed to different parts of the country after the pass-out ceremony.

Ruto challenged the graduates to uphold the reputation of the GSU and the wider National Police Service.

"The red beret is a pledge to defend. Wear it with pride, but earn its honor through your conduct," he said.

He urged them to serve "without fear, favor, or prejudice" and remain faithful to the Constitution.

"Protect Kenya with courage, discipline, and honor, and remain faithful always to the Constitution," Ruto said.

"You stand in defense of the Republic, and the Republic will stand in your defense."