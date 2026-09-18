South Africa: From Kabul to Nairobi - - How US Unmasked SA's Global Drug Links

From Kabul and Dubai to Nairobi and New York, US authorities used secret sources and cross-border tactics to capture accused traffickers, exposing deep links between drug rings and South Africa.

The July 2026 extradition of alleged Afghan trafficking kingpin Abdul Ahir Qadeer from Kenya to the United States mirrors a previous landmark narco-trafficking case. Both operations involved covert US intelligence gathering, cross-border extraditions, and direct links to South African drug networks - highlighting how deeply South Africa is embedded in the global drug trade and drawing heightened scrutiny from Washington.

Qadeer, a former politician, is now facing drug and weapons trafficking conspiracy charges in the US.

While Qadeer's recent arrest made headlines, it follows a playbook set nearly a decade ago.

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Back in 2017, US authorities extradited four suspects from Kenya to the US because of their involvement in a sprawling global drugs case. The main accused was Mandrax kingpin Vijaygiri Anandgiri Goswami, better known as Vicky Goswami, originally from India.

Though separated by nearly 10 years, both cases share structural parallels and a common thread: South Africa as a key operational hub.

Case 1: Kabul to Kenya to US

This week, Daily Maverick reported on Qadeer's extradition from Kenya to the US. It was alleged that Qadeer was an international drugs and heavy-weapons trafficker involved in a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics into the US.

Additional allegations tie him...